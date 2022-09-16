Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Guardians.

Abreu didn't join the White Sox home run barrage Thursday, but he still had a productive effort -- highlighted by RBI singles in the fifth and ninth innings. He now has at least one hit in 16 of 18 starts since Aug. 27, during which time he's maintained a .347 average with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. Abreu has shown no signs of slowing down overall, posting a .313/.386/.458 line across 616 plate appearances on the campaign.