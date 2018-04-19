White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in pair in loss

Abreu went 3-for-6 with two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Abreu legged out his third double of the year, part of his 2-for-3 showing with runners in scoring position in this one. The 31-year-old is languished in the middle of a White Sox lineup that won't always put up many runs, but he's both driven in and scored nine already this season to go along with a .274 average.