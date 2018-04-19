White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in pair in loss
Abreu went 3-for-6 with two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Abreu legged out his third double of the year, part of his 2-for-3 showing with runners in scoring position in this one. The 31-year-old is languished in the middle of a White Sox lineup that won't always put up many runs, but he's both driven in and scored nine already this season to go along with a .274 average.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Provides lone offense Monday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Snaps slide in Tuesday's loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Knocks game-winning homer•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Collects three hits Monday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plays in spring finale•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...