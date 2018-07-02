White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Sunday

Abreu went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

Abreu started the new month in style after saying good-bye his June slash line of .212/.256/.363. He benefited significantly from runners getting on base ahead of him, as Tim Anderson and Avisail Garcia combined for six hits, giving Abreu an opportunity to drive in two of his three runs on a sacrifice fly and a groundout. The White Sox are 27th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage, so getting runners on for an RBI-machine like Abreu has been challenging this season.