Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Saturday against Houston.

Abreu capped off a four-run third inning for the White Sox by doubling down the left field line to drive in a pair. He's currently hitting .328 in June, but more impressive has been Abreu's uptick in power as he has a .250 ISO for the month. Overall, Abreu has a .267 average with 34 runs scored and 32 RBI across 270 plate appearances on the season.