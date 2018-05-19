White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in two against Rangers

Abreu went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Abreu slashed RBI doubles off starter Matt Moore in the first and second innings. He now has 11 doubles on the season to go along with seven home runs and 23 RBI. The 31-year-old's .293 batting average ranks fourth among all MLB first basemen, while his .360 on-base percentage ranks ninth at the position.