Abreu could not put weight on his left leg and needed to be helped off the field after being hit by a pitch on the knee during Sunday's game against Seattle, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Andrew Vaughn replaced him as a pinch runner and figures to stay in the game at first base.

This is obviously a terrible site for the already injury-riddled White Sox. The club should provide further update later Sunday, but at this point it wouldn't be surprising if Abreu is forced to sit at least the next few days.