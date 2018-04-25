White Sox's Jose Abreu: Exits Wednesday's game with illness

Abreu was removed from Wednesday's contest due to flu-like symptoms, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu was taken out of the game against the Mariners prior to the top of the fourth inning as Matt Davidson replaced him at first base. Moving forward, Abreu should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Kansas City.

