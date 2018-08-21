White Sox's Jose Abreu: Extends hit streak
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-5 win over the Twins.
Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's went 11-for-28 (.393) with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI. The slugger experienced a summer slumber, hitting .221 with seven home runs in 52 games during June and July, but has rebounded in August. Abreu is slashing .338/.380/.676 with six homers over 18 games since Aug. 1.
