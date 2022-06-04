Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.
Abreu got the White Sox within two runs with a sixth-inning blast, which was the team's lone extra-base hit in the contest. The first baseman has logged a 12-game hitting streak, going 18-for-45 (.400) in that span with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored. The extended surge has helped get his season on track -- he's up to a .256/.348/.433 slash line, seven long balls, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 doubles in 48 contests overall.