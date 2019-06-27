White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes 3-for-5 with homer

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs in an 8-7 victory against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is experiencing an opposite month to the one he had in May. After his seventh multi-hit game of June, Abreu is batting .287 with four homers and nine RBI this month. That's raised his average to .260 and slugging percentage above .500. In May, Abreu hit .225 but with 10 home runs. Overall, he has 19 home runs, 59 RBI, 40 runs and two stolen bases in 311 at-bats this season.