Abreu (ankle) will start at first base and bat cleanup Friday against the Yankees.

The 34-year-old missed the three-game set versus Minnesota this week while battling ankle inflammation, but he'll rejoin the lineup as expected in New York. Abreu has a .395/.457/.763 slash line with three homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 10 runs over his past 11 games and will attempt to pick up where he left off.