White Sox's Jose Abreu: Has three hits in return

Abreu went 3-for-4 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Abreu played for the first time after missing 19 games due to an abdomen injury. The DL stint, his first significant absence in five MLB seasons, likely puts an end to his quest for MLB history: Abreu was attempting to join Albert Pujols and Joe Dimaggio as the only major leaguers with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in five straight seasons to start their respective careers.

