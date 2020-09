Abreu went 0-for-4 in Friday night's game against the Tigers which put an end to his 22-game hit streak.

Abreu's 22-game hit streak ended Friday after the 33-year-old went hitless with a strikeout against the Tigers. Abreu slashed .370/.414/.772 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI over that span and is currently third in baseball with 40 RBI on the season.