White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits 26th double in Sunday's loss

Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.

Abreu drove in the go-ahead run with a fifth-inning double, but a late-inning Royals rally erased that advantage. The Cuban-born slugger is on pace to top his old career high of 35 doubles with 26 in 94 games. He still has a shot at a fourth consecutive season with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI after accruing 16 and 60, respectively, to date.

