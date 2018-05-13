White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits safely in fourth straight
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
Abreu's nascent hitting streak reached four games Saturday. During that run, he's reached base nine times (seven hits, two walks) in 17 plate appearances with three extra-base hits and four RBI. It's indicative of the production potential in his bat, but the White Sox don't have much surrounding Abreu, particularly at this time with Yoan Moncada (hamstring) unavailable. That means opposing pitchers can pitch around him to get to less accomplished hitters. After he hit six home runs over the first 19 games, Abreu has gone yard just once over the last 16.
