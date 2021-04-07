Abreu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Abreu had been pretty quiet all night, but he came up big late in the game when he sent a moonshot over the left-field fence for a grand slam to put the game out of reach as the White Sox went up 10-3 in the eighth. It was the 2020 MVP's second grand slam in six games as eight of his nine RBI this season have come from the long ball. Abreu is still slashing just .208/.310/.458 through 29 plate appearances as he's otherwise struggled overall to start the season aside from his two home runs.