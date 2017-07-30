White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run shot in loss
Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
After going 15 games without a homer, Abreu has now hit three through his past three games. He continues to move the fantasy needle in all setups with a .293/.349/.519 slash line, 19 bombs, 66 RBI and 58 runs.
