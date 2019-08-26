White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits triple-digit RBI

Abreu went 1-for-3 and knocked in both runs in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The two RBI give Abreu 100 for the season, the fifth time in six seasons he's achieved that milestone. He's on pace to set a new career benchmark, which established during his rookie 2014 season when he drove in 107 runs.

