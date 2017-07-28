White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits two solo shots in loss

Abreu went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

The pair of long balls ended a 15-game homer drought and gives Abreu 18 for the year to go along with 63 RBI, 57 runs and a .297/.352/.521 slash line. Those numbers move the needle in all fantasy settings, and Abreu projects to remain a solid option.

