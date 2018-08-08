White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers, drives in three

Abreu went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Abreu recorded a sacrifice fly in the third inning and later hit a game-tying two-run homer -- his 20th of the year -- in the 10th inning off Zach Britton. This marks five consecutive years that Abreu has hit at least 20 home runs, but he's got some work to do still to reach the 100 RBI threshold as he has for four straight seasons. His .266 batting average is significantly below his career .296 average, yet he's still a model of productivity in the middle of the White Sox lineup.