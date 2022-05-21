Abreu went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.
Abreu took Nestor Cortes deep in the top of the third inning, driving in Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn in the process. The long ball was his fourth of the year and first since May 4. The first baseman has struggled in the power department this year, but he has now notched three extra-base hits over his past four games while batting .267 with five RBI in those contests. Overall, Abreu has produced a disappointing .207/.296/.343 slash line this year over 140 at-bats, all of which represent career lows.