White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers on Opening Day

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Royals.

His two-run shot off Danny Duffy in the fourth inning opened the scoring for the 2018 White Sox as he delivered a hanging changeup over the left field fence. Abreu dealt with some hamstring issues late in spring training, but he proved to be no worse for wear Thursday. He and the White Sox have a scheduled day off Friday before returning to action Saturday against Ian Kennedy and the Royals.