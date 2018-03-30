White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers on Opening Day
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Royals.
His two-run shot off Danny Duffy in the fourth inning opened the scoring for the 2018 White Sox as he delivered a hanging changeup over the left field fence. Abreu dealt with some hamstring issues late in spring training, but he proved to be no worse for wear Thursday. He and the White Sox have a scheduled day off Friday before returning to action Saturday against Ian Kennedy and the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plays in spring finale•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Ticketed for full workout Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Season start not in jeopardy•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hopes to return Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Injury appears minor•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...