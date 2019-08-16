White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice in loss

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Abreu launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning to even the score, 2-2. He then added a solo shot in the seventh as he extended his hitting streak to six games. Overall this season, the 32-year-old is batting .278/.318/.497 and leads the White Sox in home runs (26), RBI (89) and hits (133).