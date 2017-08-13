White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice, makes franchise history Saturday
Abreu went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
Abreu had gone 10 straight games without a home run or RBI before he launched his 20th and 21st homers of the season Saturday. He became the first member of the White Sox to begin his major-league career with four straight 20-homer seasons. Things are looking up for Abreu and the White Sox, who welcomed the return of Avisail Garcia last week. Garcia gives Abreu proper protection in the lineup.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Making less impact•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits two solo shots in loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits 26th double in Sunday's loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes grounders at third base•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run bomb Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...