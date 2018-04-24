White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice Monday
Abreu went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.
This was the 12th time in Abreu's career he's hit multiple homers in a game, and it pushed him past Matt Davidson for the team lead with six dingers this season. He's also tops the team in RBI (12), batting average (.308) and OPS (.949). In other words, he's right where he should be: the White Sox's most dangerous weapon with a bat in hand.
