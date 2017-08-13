White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice Saturday

Abreu went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Abreu had gone 10 straight games without a home run or RBI before he launched his 20th and 21st homers of the season Saturday. He became the first member of the White Sox to begin his major-league career with four straight 20-homer seasons. Things are looking up for Abreu and the White Sox, who welcomed the return of Avisail Garcia last week. Garcia gives Abreu proper protection in the lineup.