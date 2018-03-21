White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hopes to return Friday
Abreu (hamstring) hopes to be back in game action Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Abreu left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with hamstring tightness, but the issue appears to be minor. If the 29-year-old slugger can indeed return on Friday, there will be little doubt that he'll be fine by Opening Day.
