White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hopes to return Friday

Abreu (hamstring) hopes to be back in game action Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with hamstring tightness, but the issue appears to be minor. If the 29-year-old slugger can indeed return on Friday, there will be little doubt that he'll be fine by Opening Day.

