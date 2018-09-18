White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hospitalized with infection
Abreu was hospitalized with an infection on his right thigh Tuesday and is expected to miss Chicago's series in Cleveland, which runs through Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Abreu is considered day-to-day but it sounds as though he'll miss at least a few games. Matt Davidson starts at first base in his place Tuesday and is the most likely candidate for an expanded role while Abreu remains out.
