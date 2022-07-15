Abreu went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Twins.

Abreu has been excellent across his last 24 games, as he's tallied at least one hit on 22 occasions and multiple hits 14 times. In that span, he's maintained a .406 batting average with two home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored. As a result of the hot stretch, Abreu has maintained a 146 wrC+ and .373 wOBA across 382 plate appearances for the season.