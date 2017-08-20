White Sox's Jose Abreu: In groove over eight-game streak
Abreu went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Rangers.
Abreu has an eight-game hitting streak, and it isn't a cheap streak. He's posted multiple hits in six of those games with seven of his 17 hits going for extra bases. The supporting cast around him will make it difficult for Abreu to reach 100 RBI for a fourth straight season, but he has some control over his home run total. Abreu has homered once every five games this season and needs just six homers over the final 42 games -- one every seven games -- to crack the 30-homer threshold.
