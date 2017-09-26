Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: In Tuesday's lineup

Abreu (shin) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Abreu sat out the last two games and underwent an MRI on his sore shin, but the results of the exam did not reveal any sort of long-term injury, and he is ready to get back in the lineup Tuesday. He will man first base and hit third against Angels starter Parker Bridwell.

