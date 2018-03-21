White Sox's Jose Abreu: Injury appears minor
The White Sox believe the hamstring injury Abreu sustained Tuesday is minor, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
It's not an official diagnosis but is still a good sign after Abreu exited Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers with hamstring tightness. The 29-year-old will be re-evaluated Wednesday and his status for Opening Day remains up in the air.
