White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches 15th homer
Abreu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer plus another RBI and run scored in Thursday's win over the Indians.
Abreu launched a long ball to left field off reliever Dan Otero in the seventh inning to score Leury Garcia and boost Chicago's lead to 7-3. Although his average isn't quite what it used to be, Abreu's been a reliable source of power this season. Overall, he's batting .255/.304/.523 with 15 homers, 49 RBI and 28 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.