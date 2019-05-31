White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches 15th homer

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer plus another RBI and run scored in Thursday's win over the Indians.

Abreu launched a long ball to left field off reliever Dan Otero in the seventh inning to score Leury Garcia and boost Chicago's lead to 7-3. Although his average isn't quite what it used to be, Abreu's been a reliable source of power this season. Overall, he's batting .255/.304/.523 with 15 homers, 49 RBI and 28 runs scored.