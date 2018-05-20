White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches eighth homer Saturday
Abreu went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 10 games while launching his eighth homer of the year, and first since May 4. Abreu's hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .306/.374/.531, and despite the struggles of the team as a whole, the veteran slugger's numbers are right in line with his usual performance.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in two against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits safely in fourth straight•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Back in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Exits Wednesday's game with illness•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...