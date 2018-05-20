White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches eighth homer Saturday

Abreu went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 10 games while launching his eighth homer of the year, and first since May 4. Abreu's hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .306/.374/.531, and despite the struggles of the team as a whole, the veteran slugger's numbers are right in line with his usual performance.