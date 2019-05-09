White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leads AL in RBI

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.

Abreu gave the White Sox a lead with his third-inning homer, the fourth in the last eight games. He's knocked in 24 runs over the last 17 games and leads the AL with 34 RBI.

