White Sox's Jose Abreu: Lifted due to injury

Abreu was removed from Monday's tilt against the Reds after suffering a left ankle injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu fouled a ball off his left ankle during an at-bat in the sixth inning and was seen hobbling back to the dugout after grounding out, but he stayed in the game until the seventh, when he was replaced by Matt Davidson. Abreu was later diagnosed with a left ankle bruise, and he'll be listed as day-to-day, per Van Schouwen.