White Sox's Jose Abreu: Lone source of offense Thursday
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Indians.
Abreu's first-inning shot would be the only offense that Chicago could muster up on the day. The 31-year-old is having another strong season at the plate, belting 11 homers with 40 RBI and a .288/.346/.515 slash line through 66 games this season.
