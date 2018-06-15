White Sox's Jose Abreu: Lone source of offense Thursday

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Indians.

Abreu's first-inning shot would be the only offense that Chicago could muster up on the day. The 31-year-old is having another strong season at the plate, belting 11 homers with 40 RBI and a .288/.346/.515 slash line through 66 games this season.

