White Sox's Jose Abreu: Loses weight during offseason

Abreu showed up to camp 15 pounds lighter, and is aiming to become a better defender in 2018, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

During Abreu's first four years in the major leagues, he's finished with 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI in each season with the White Sox. The 31-year-old first baseman slashed .304/.352/.552 in 2017 and worked hard in the offseason to cut weight in order become a better defender -- he also wants permission to swipe more bags, despite having just six career stolen bases. Expect more of the same from Abreu in 2018, as he's in a position to put up yet another impressive year.