White Sox's Jose Abreu: Making less of an impact

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Abreu is a lonely name in the middle of a White Sox batting order chock full of unknowns, struggling youngsters and utility infielders. Without much of supporting cast, he's easily pitched around and has just three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 24 games. That's a home run every eight games and an RBI every 2.4 games. Compare that to the first 82 contests, when he averaged a homer every 5.1 games and an RBI every 1.4 games. The hope is that guys like Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson start hitting and Avisail Garcia produces once he returns from a thumb injury.