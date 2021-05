Abreu is considered day-to-day with a facial bruise and laceration after leaving Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals. He tested negative for a concussion during the initial diagnosis.

The 34-year-old appears to have escaped without a serious injury after a hard collusion with Hunter Dozier during Friday's matinee. Abreu hasn't been ruled out but is unlikely to be available for Game 2 of the twin bill.