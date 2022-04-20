site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Abreu is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Abeau went 1-for-4 during the 11-1 loss in Game 1 and will head to the bench for Wednesday's nightcap, which is his first game off of the season. Gavin Sheets will start at first base in his place.
