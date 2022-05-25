Abreu went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double in Tuesday's 16-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Abreu ripped a two-run home run off Nick Pivetta in the bottom of the fourth inning before later doubling off the starter in the sixth frame. The homer was his fifth of the year and second in four games. Over his last seven games, Abreu has notched five extra-base hits while batting .346 and driving in seven runs in those contests. The hot stretch has raised his batting average to a still uninspiring .225 over 151 at-bats in 2022, but the 35-year-old may be set to take off as the calendar closes in on June.