White Sox's Jose Abreu: Out of hospital but remains unavailable
Abreu (infection) was released from the hospital Wednesday but remains unavailable, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Abreu had been in the hospital since Monday while being treated for an infection on his thigh. He'll remain unavailable for the duration of the series against Cleveland but could return Friday against the Cubs.
