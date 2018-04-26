White Sox's Jose Abreu: Out of lineup Thursday
Abreu (illness) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Abreu is still battling an illness that forced him to leave Wednesday's game in the fourth inning, so he'll get the night off while Matt Davidson picks up a start at first base in his stead. He should continue to be considered day-to-day.
