White Sox's Jose Abreu: Out with sore shin

Abreu is out of Sunday's lineup due to shin soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

A foul ball hit Abreu's shin during Saturday's game and he's feeling some residual soreness as a result. Manager Rick Renteria said it's possible that Abreu will sit out Monday as well to avoid further aggravating the injury. If he does end up resting Monday, Matt Davidson would be the likely candidate to fill in at first base.