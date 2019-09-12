White Sox's Jose Abreu: Pads RBI lead

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

The AL-leader in RBI padded his lead Wednesday with the two RBI giving Abreu 114 for the season. He's driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games, never going more than two games without an RBI.

