White Sox's Jose Abreu: Produces four hits in twin bill
Abreu went 4-for-8 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI on Tuesday as the White Sox split their doubleheader with the Tigers.
Abreu connected on his 24th home run of the season -- and just his third since the All-Star break -- in the first game of the twin bill. The 32-year-old has been in prolonged funk at the dish, but he's at no risk of losing playing time because of it. He'll be back in the lineup for the series finale Wednesday, starting at first base and batting third.
