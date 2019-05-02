White Sox's Jose Abreu: Productive in twin bill

Abreu knocked in six runs combined in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He knocked in one each on a double and a single in Game 1 then hit a solo home run and a rare three-run single in the nightcap.

With hits in each game, Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 21-for-44 with three home runs and 20 RBI during that span. The run-producing stretch moves him up to third in MLB with 30 RBI, tied with the Mariners Domingo Santana.