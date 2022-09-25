site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Rare day off Sunday
Abreu is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
This is Abreu's first day off this month. Andrew Vaughn is starting at first base while Adam Engel enters the outfield mix.
