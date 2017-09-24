White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches 100 RBI
Abreu went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.
With those two runs knocked in, Abreu now has 100 RBI for the season, becoming the third player in major-league history to begin his career with four seasons of 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI. Abreu's production has dropped off in successive seasons since his impressive rookie year in 2014, fueling a perception that his name carried more value than his numbers. His 2017 season, a season in which his HR/FB ratio and isolated power ticked up, puts a halt to that conventional wisdom.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Approaches 100 RBI•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Flirts with cycle Monday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Stays hot with two bombs•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits for cycle Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes Kluber deep Thursday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...