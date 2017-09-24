White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches 100 RBI

Abreu went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.

With those two runs knocked in, Abreu now has 100 RBI for the season, becoming the third player in major-league history to begin his career with four seasons of 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI. Abreu's production has dropped off in successive seasons since his impressive rookie year in 2014, fueling a perception that his name carried more value than his numbers. His 2017 season, a season in which his HR/FB ratio and isolated power ticked up, puts a halt to that conventional wisdom.